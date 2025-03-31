Below normal temperatures and rain chances continue

The Central Coast will experience a cool and cloudy week as below-normal temperatures persist, accompanied by intermittent rain and gusty winds in some areas. Highs are expected to remain in the lower 60s for coastal and valley locations, with a slight warming trend by Friday and Saturday, though temperatures will still be below seasonal averages.

Monday, March 31 Forecast

Light rain will continue at times through Monday, with the heaviest showers likely overnight into Monday morning. Some mountain regions, including the Santa Lucia Range and Santa Ynez Mountains, could receive more than half an inch of rain. A few showers may linger into Tuesday, especially on north-facing mountain slopes, before drier conditions return midweek. Another weak system later in the week could bring additional light rain, mainly to the mountains and foothills.

Strong winds will also be a factor in the forecast. The Antelope Valley and nearby foothills will see gusts of 40-50 mph, with isolated gusts reaching up to 60 mph through Tuesday evening. These winds could reduce visibility due to blowing dust and sand. By midweek, northerly canyon winds will develop, persisting into the weekend. Saturday is expected to bring the strongest winds, potentially impacting travel and outdoor activities.

Despite the cool temperatures and unsettled conditions, a gradual warming trend is expected toward the weekend. However, temperatures will still struggle to reach normal levels for this time of year. Residents should stay prepared for changing weather conditions and exercise caution in windy areas.