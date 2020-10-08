Bit of a temperature rollercoaster heading into next week

Inland temps came down dramatically today as high pressure has weakened and the marine depth increased bringing not only cooler temperatures but also some morning low cloud cover to the SLO county interior valleys.

At the coast the changes were more subtle since night and morning clouds in the coastal valleys with lingering cloud cover bear the beach-line has been the status quo all week. More marine cloud coverage on and off thru the weekend.

In terms of weather features, a surface low and cold front are in the Pacific but most models show the track of the low being too far south and west to do much here other than perhaps generate some marine drizzle. Winds will pick up following the low passage late Friday night into Saturday and some coastal winds of 15-25mph on Saturday afternoon are likely.

We will start a quick transition back to a ridge in the upper atmosphere as early as later Sunday. By Monday many temps will be back in the 80s and lower 90s away from the beaches.

Some morning offshore flow will be a component of this building high pressure. Temps look to stay above average all week as the amplitude of the ridge only looks to build during the week.