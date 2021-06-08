Breezy conditions continue to cool the Central Coast

Winds and cooler than average conditions returned to the Central Coast on Tuesday. The winds are strong enough to prompt a wind advisory for the Santa Barbara County mountains, passes and canyons from 6pm thru 3am.

We will see northwest to north winds that are 20 to 30 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph. The area between Refugio and Gaviota will see isolated gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. Areas impacted by this weather include highways 101 and 154 as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. The winds will help clear out the Southcoast skies and overnight lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Wednesday we'll see Southcoast temperatures return to the mid 60s and mid-70s.

For the Cenrtal Coast more areas of low clouds and fog overnight with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s, Wednesday we'll see more early clouds but expect some clearing behind some NW winds 15-25mph. Highs will again be in the 60s at many beaches to the 60s and low 70s in the coastal valleys.

Overall, we are going to see temperatures that are below average for June over the next few days.

We'll see a bit of a weather transition for the second half of the week and upcoming weekend. Some high pressure will build and interior temperatures will return to above average, in the 90s over the weekend into early next week but until then temperatures inland will remain below average in the 70s and lower 80s.

