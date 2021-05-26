Breezy to windy afternoon and evening winds back Thursday

There is a broad trough in the upper atmosphere over the California region this will continue to bring night and morning low clouds to beaches and near coastal valleys and also keep the wind going.

Today we are experiencing less wind than the last few days but modeling is showing pace picking up again Thursday afternoon.

We could see the return of advisory level winds to the high country of Santa Barbara County as early as Thursday night into Friday morning.

The forecast is not what I'd call dynamic, not a lot of day-to-day change here. Inland temps continue to plug along in the 80s with most coastal valleys in the 70s and beaches in the 50s and 60s.

Some beaches could see limited clearing over the next few days.

The upper-level trough deepens a bit into the weekend for some cooling, especially inland. Temps start to trend up Monday into the middle of next week with some building of an upper-level ridge, 90s should return inland.