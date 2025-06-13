Buy Local Gift Card Program aims to support Arroyo Grande businesses impacted by bridge construction

As construction on the Traffic Way Bridge continues, some Arroyo Grande businesses say they’re feeling the pinch. In an effort to ease that burden, the South County Chamber of Commerce has launched a Buy Local Gift Card Program to drive foot traffic and dollars back into the Village.

Luca's Deli and Wine, run by Genuino Dalo, has already seen a noticeable downturn in business due to construction.

“Sales have dropped, at least 30%. Almost up to fifty,” Dalo shared.

He added South County Chamber President Jeff Chambers personally delivered some support.

“The president, Jeff came down and just sporadically came in with a $500 check. Which is nice to have right now. And he asked for 25, 20 dollar gift cards. He explained that the city is helping some of the local businesses.”

How the Program Works:

The rules are simple: spend $100 at any of the participating local businesses, whether all at one place or combined across several, and receive a $20 gift card to a different local shop.

Once you’ve made your purchase, just upload your receipt by scanning the QR code available on the chamber’s website to claim your gift card.

You have from now until December 1st, or until supplies last, to take part.