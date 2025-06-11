Cadets graduate from Hancock’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy

Twenty-one cadets graduated Wednesday from Allan Hancock College’s Basic Law Enforcement Academy at the college’s Public Safety Training Complex in Lompoc.

The ceremony celebrated the cadets completing an 862-hour course of instruction.

Recruits faced academic and physical challenges, problem-solving in a stressful environment, and must demonstrate proficiency in all law enforcement phases before graduation.

All 21 cadets in this graduating class completed the California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Basic Course, designed to prepare cadets for careers in law enforcement.

The course included training on laws of arrest, community policing, firearms, ethics, patrol techniques, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.

