AS OF 8:36 P.M. CAL FIRE is working to rescue a man who injured his ankle at Cave Landing in Avila Beach. The initial call came in at about 8 p.m. Saturday. Crews are trying to make access and are setting up for a rope rescue. CAL FIRE says the man is in steep terrain with a lot of brush around, making it harder for crews to rescue him. CAL FIRE has requested for Harbor Patrol's assistance in the rescue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and avoid the area.