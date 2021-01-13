Cal Poly Alum Victor Glover offers students advice from ISS

Cal Poly alumni and astronaut Victor Glover spoke with black students today during a call from the International Space Station.

Glover talked to members of Cal Poly's National Society of Black Engineers, a fellow Cal Poly alumnus and a third grader.

Victor Glover is making history as the first African-American to move into the space station for a long haul.

The astronaut offered some words of advise and reflected on his experience as an astronaut.

"It has truly been humbling and a tremendous honor and opportunity to fly this spacecraft to the International Space Station," said Glover. "Our Crew Dragon Resilience and the International Space Station are amazing marvels of technology and examples of what we can do when we work together."

He is currently serving as pilot and second-in-command on the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named Resilience, which launched in November.