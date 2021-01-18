Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Cal Poly CubeSat launch a success

items.[0].image.alt
Virgin Orbit
virgin orbit.jpg
Posted at 8:27 PM, Jan 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-19 00:43:05-05

Cal Poly's 12th CubeSat successfully took off on Sunday from the Mojave Air and Space Port in southern California.

The launch window including Cal Poly's ExoCube 2 was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was rescheduled to Sunday.

The ExoCube 2 was carried by VirginOrbit's LauncherOne rocket that fired into orbit from 35,000 feet.

The LauncherOne was carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 that took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The goal for the ExoCube 2 is to expand knowledge of the composition and the current state of activity in exosphere atmosphere 370 miles above sea level.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7