Cal Poly CubeSat launch a success

Cal Poly's 12th CubeSat successfully took off on Sunday from the Mojave Air and Space Port in southern California.

The launch window including Cal Poly's ExoCube 2 was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was rescheduled to Sunday.

The ExoCube 2 was carried by VirginOrbit's LauncherOne rocket that fired into orbit from 35,000 feet.

Today's sequence of events for #LaunchDemo2 went exactly to plan, from safe execution of our ground ops all the way through successful full duration burns on both engines. To say we're thrilled would be a massive understatement, but 240 characters couldn't do it justice anyway. pic.twitter.com/ZKpoi7hkGN — Virgin Orbit (@Virgin_Orbit) January 18, 2021

The LauncherOne was carried under the wing of a modified Boeing 747 that took off from the Mojave Air and Space Port.

The goal for the ExoCube 2 is to expand knowledge of the composition and the current state of activity in exosphere atmosphere 370 miles above sea level.