Cal Poly PD veteran K9 passes away

Cal Poly PD is mourning the loss of veteran K9 Xello.

Chief George Hughes announced Xello's passing in a tweet Thursday morning.

With a heavy heart we had to say goodbye to retired K9 Xello. He loved serving Cal Poly with a passion. Not only did he keep us safe he found numerous lost children and elderly in his career. He retired in 2018. He will never be forgotten. RIP Xello & thank you for your service pic.twitter.com/c2bmZ0feVR — George Hughes (@calpolychief) January 21, 2021

Xello retired from law enforcement in July 2018 after seven years of work on the Central Coast. He spent two and a half years with Cal Poly PD, and another five years with Morro Bay Police Department.

After retiring, Xello transitioned to life as a house dog with his handler, Stephanie Pipan.