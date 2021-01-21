Menu

Cal Poly PD veteran K9 passes away

Cal Poly PD
XELLO K9
Posted at 11:03 AM, Jan 21, 2021
Cal Poly PD is mourning the loss of veteran K9 Xello.

Chief George Hughes announced Xello's passing in a tweet Thursday morning.

Xello retired from law enforcement in July 2018 after seven years of work on the Central Coast. He spent two and a half years with Cal Poly PD, and another five years with Morro Bay Police Department.

After retiring, Xello transitioned to life as a house dog with his handler, Stephanie Pipan.

