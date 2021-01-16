Cal Poly Plant and Floral Shop is back open

The Poly Plant and Floral Shop is back open with new houseplants, succulents, and bouquets.

The shop is also partnering with the Cal Poly Garden Club to grow and sell fresh vegetables to community members.

Purple cauliflower, broccoli, and onions are just some of the Winter vegetables the shop is offering.

Civil Engineering Student, Cameron Lilly says the Garden Club has donated groceries to community members in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"A lot of people came and were really appreciative of what we were doing," Lilly said. "We try to go to Mitchell Park and provide some food and meals to the houseless people there."

The Poly Plant Shop is open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.