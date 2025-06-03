Watch Now
Cal Poly's men's baseball season ends after a rollercoaster weekend

The Mustangs beat Utah Valley with an 11th inning home run then fell to Arizona later Sunday evening
The Cal Poly Men's baseball team had a rollercoaster playoff weekend.

The Mustangs advanced to the championship finals of the NCAA Eugene Regional, beating Utah Valley 7-6 with Zach Daudet's walk-off home run in the 11th inning.

The excitement didn't last long, as they fell to Arizona 14-0 later Sunday evening, ending their playoff hopes for the season.

Coach Larry Lee's Mustang's finished the year 43-19, the second-highest victory total in school history with its second Big West Conference championship and its fourth trip to the postseason, facing two former Pac-12 schools and the Western Athletic Conference tournament winner..

Our community reporter Dylan Foreman caught up with the team last week before they headed out for their big games.  

