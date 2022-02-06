California Central Coast VEX Robotics Competition held at Cal Poly

More than 100 high school students from schools all over California were at Cal Poly Saturday for the annual California Central Coast Vex Robotics Tournament.

The tournament features 32 teams. Participating teams competed in multiple head-to-head matchups with the goal of collecting towers with their robots and placing them on a teeter totter..

The event provides an opportunity for students to learn more about robotics and other STEM opportunities.

Emily Gavrilenko, the Robotics Chair for Cal Poly Society of Women Engineers, says "The goal is to expose students to whats possible some of them are first generation and are potentially thinking about going to college some of them this is their first time staying after school being involved with math and STEM and so we hope to give them something to be passionate about".

Four local high schools competed in the tournament including San Luis Obispo High School.

The tournament acts as a qualifier for the state championship taking place in March.