California Mid-State Fair reports 40% increase in attendance

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair ran from Wednesday, July 20 through Sunday, July 31.
Posted at 9:23 PM, Aug 04, 2022
The California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles reported a 40% increase in attendance this year along with other revenue results.

The 76th annual California Mid-State Fair returned for 12 full days of fun from July 20th to the 31st with a theme of "full steam ahead."

Fair officials released the results of the fair on Thursday, August 4th. Revenue from the livestock auctions raised over $2,469,341 on 731 animals.

Concerts in the Chumash Main Grandstand had over 89,000 guests.

The industrial arts auction brought in $191,000.

The attendance unofficially topped 310,000 people which was a 42.5% increase over last year’s modified fair.

Official ticket counts will take several weeks to count fair officials said.

