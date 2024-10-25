Central Coast Hospice in need of volunteers

“My mom had a rare brain disease. And towards the end of her life, she became a hospice patient," said Nicki Tempesta, volunteer services coordinator for Central Coast Home Health and Hospice.

Her mother, Jeanne, spent her final days at a hospice center in Fresno.

“After that I couldn't go anywhere near that house," Tempesta said, "It was kind of in the middle of town."

Triggered by grief for years, she avoided the place until a close friend called her with a request.

"Her husband had cancer, and she called and she said, you know, he's dying. Can you come and sit with us? And I said, of course, thinking I'm going to their house..." said Tempesta.

But when she arrived, she found herself back at the same hospice center where her mother had passed.

"I just sat there with her at his bedside that night," Tempesta explains, "and he passed that night she was with him.”

She tells me her friend was deeply grateful for her presence.

"She said, I just want to thank you for being the only person that was willing to just be with me in that room, ” said Tempesta.

That experience led Tempesta to work with the Central Coast Home Health And Hospice driven by one powerful belief.

“We seem to understand and appreciate the sacredness of the baby coming into the world. But every single one of us is going to leave this world, and we don't like to think about that,” said Tempesta.

Now, she tells me they’re seeing a bigger trend in hospice needs throughout the county and are seeking more volunteers to meet the growing need

Marilyn Mungia is one of their current volunteers, who describes the work to be as rewarding and meaningful.

“I learn about them, I'm able to let them reminisce about things in their life that maybe their family members have heard so many times, they don't want to hear it again. I learn about their life and I can bring hopefully some happiness,” said Mungia.

If you want to spend a few hours a week helping your community members the center will soon hold a volunteer training session and encourages anyone interested to contact them. To find out more about their volunteer opportunities click here.