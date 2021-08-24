Central Coast temperatures warming throughout the week

Temperatures remained relatively comfortable across the Central Coast today, but temperatures will return to above average by the end of the week.

A deep marine layer will continue through Tuesday, keeping inland high temperatures below normal. Temperatures will return to normal by Wednesday, then warm to 3 to 6 degrees above normal for this time of year later in the week. Expect to see night through morning low clouds and fog developing along the coast and pushing inland each night through at least Wednesday and possibly into the weekend.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County there will be low clouds and fog near the coast early spreading inland. Low temperatures expected to be in the 50s to around 60 with west winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy in the morning and then sunny later in the day. High temperatures expected to range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening then areas of low clouds and fog. Low temperatures expected to be in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly cloudy in the morning then sunny. High temperatures in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.