Central Coast will cool over the weekend

The ridge of high pressure pumping temps up part of this week is sliding east to be replaced by some onshore flow for the weekend. This shift was not soon enough to cool the interior but beaches and coastal valleys are already feeling some of this change.

Another shift for the weekend will the the return of higher winds, NW winds 15-30mph in the afternoon Saturday and Sunday will help clear any early low clouds but it will keep beaches cool in the 50s and 60s while coastal valleys will see the 60s and low 70s and inland temps back off into the 80s.

NW winds back off a bit early next week for more marine clouds at the beaches and coastal valleys, still breezy in the afternoon but not downright windy. Winds back off even further on Tuesday and Wednesday which should produce even more beach and valley low clouds. Inland temps over this period warm back into the mid to upper 80s.

Stronger winds return late next week. No rain, but that is not much a surprise this late in the rain season.