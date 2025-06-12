CHP launches local campaign for child passenger safety seat check-up

The California Highway Patrol is promoting child passenger safety, focusing on the state’s youngest road users.

The CHP announced that car seat inspections and education will be available on Saturday, June 14, beginning at 8:00 AM at the Target in San Luis Obispo.

The free event will include car seat inspections by certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians. Technicians will be on hand to teach parents and caregivers how to choose the right car seats for their children and how to install and use them correctly.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading killer of children in the United States. Using age and size-appropriate child restraints is the best way to reduce these deaths.

The Target parking lot is located at 11990 Los Osos Valley Road in San Luis Obispo.

