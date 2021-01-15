CHP responds to fatal single-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 246 near Buellton

California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Highway 246.

The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. just west of Domingos Road in the eastbound lanes near Buellton.

According to CHP a single-vehicle crashed, rolled over on its side, ejecting a passenger inside.

CHP said a coroner is being called to the scene confirming one person is dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.