CHP responds to fatal single-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 246 near Buellton

California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Highway 246.
The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. just west of Domingos Road in the eastbound lanes near Buellton.
According to CHP a single-vehicle crashed, rolled over on its side, ejecting a passenger inside.
CHP said a coroner is being called to the scene confirming one person is dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
