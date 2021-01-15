Menu

Watch
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

CHP responds to fatal single-vehicle rollover crash on Hwy 246 near Buellton

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
CHP-e1559824179342.png
Posted at 7:40 PM, Jan 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-15 01:22:45-05

California Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal rollover crash on Highway 246.

The crash happened at around 7:20 p.m. just west of Domingos Road in the eastbound lanes near Buellton.

According to CHP a single-vehicle crashed, rolled over on its side, ejecting a passenger inside.

CHP said a coroner is being called to the scene confirming one person is dead.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7