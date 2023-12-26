Christmas Day with the firefighters of Montecito Fire Station 91

The holidays look a little different for everyone, and this Christmas Day we take a look inside Montecito Fire Station 91 where firefighters and their families gather to make the most of the holiday while still on duty.

Fire station 91 gets lots of goodies on Christmas Day, food from San Ysidro Ranch, cookies from neighbors, and they host a white elephant gift exchange among the team.

"We are with our secondary family and we get to have a good time and just enjoy each other's company," Lucas Grant said, who is the station's captain.