City of Atascadero hosts father-daughter dance

The city of Atascadero hosted a father-daughter dance on Friday night.

The dance was held at the Pavilion on the Lake with music, dancing and refreshments.

Friday's dance was for girls under the age of 12 and Saturday the city is hosting a 12 and up dance.

There was a professional photographer present to capture the memories.

"It's really fun to spend time with my dad especially because he works a lot and it's fun because you get to dance with your dad to some amazing songs and you get to eat with him," Bella said about her dad Juan Real.

There will be another father daughter dance Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $32 dollars per pair.

