Future of Estrella Boys School topic of discussion at Paso Robles City Council meeting

The City of Paso Robles is taking another look at the future of the Estrella Boys School on Airport Road.

The state of California owns the 137-acre youth correctional facility, which closed back in 2008 after it no longer met its program requirements.

Now the Paso Robles City Council will help guide the future redevelopment process.

The site could include a business park, an aviation museum, a 120 room business hotel, and more than five acres of pedestrian open space.

