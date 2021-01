The City of Solvang began construction on new pickle ball courts.

The new pickle ball courts are located at Hans Christian Park.

With construction underway, city leaders are still looking to raise money in order to complete the project.

According to a Facebook post, the city is hoping to raise $10,000. Only 30% of the funds have been raised.

If you are interested in donating to help finish the courts, you can reach out to Jenny McClurg, jennym@cityofsolvang.com or 805-688-5575 x 209.