Clear skies and warm temps this week

Happy Monday Central Coast!

Unless you were indoors all weekend, you probably experienced the strong winds that have been hitting our counties for the past couple of days which ended up setting off a Wind Advisory.

And although that advisory is set to expire Tuesday at 3am, we can expect to see strong wind gusts later in the week too. Specifically in Morro Bay, those could get up to 25 mph Wednesday afternoon. But the rest of the week promises less breezy conditions according to the extended forecast.

Another advisory in effect in the area this week will be over the ocean. Where by Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10 NM, there is a Small Craft Advisory now in effect until 3 am Thursday, where conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

As for Tuesday's temperatures, inland areas will - as usual - experience the warmest temperatures ranging from the mid 80s to the 90s, coastal areas will experience more comfortable temperatures in the 60s with clear skies.

Our 7-day forecast expects clear skies with temps cooling a couple of degrees towards the middle of the week but they'll get right back up into the weekend. Winds will calm a bit but will still be a nuisance.

