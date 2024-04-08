Clear skies are here to stay this week!

Happy Monday Central Coast!

We've experienced some strong breezes this weekend, and over in the Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast, Santa Ynez Mountains and Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains there is a wind advisory in place until 9:00am this morning, so for early risers in those areas make sure you are prepared to continue to feel strong winds.

What can we expect for today? We'll be seeing some clear skies and comfortable temperatures in the high 60s, even reaching the 70s in some areas. It will be a beautiful day to spend time outdoors!

Our 7-day forecast also shows some pretty good conditions for the rest of the week, with the potential of some clouds coming Thursday, but no rain is expected this week.

Something fun happening today will be a Partial Solar Eclipse. It is the first total solar eclipse since August 2017 and will pass over American soil on Monday, and although Californians won’t have a front row seat, it will be worth a look. The eclpise will begin around 10:08am this morning, peak at 11:11am and end at 12:17pm.

According to NASA, a total solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth, completely blocking the face of the Sun. People located in the center of the Moon's shadow when it hits Earth will experience a total solar eclipse.