Watch Now
HomepageHomepage Showcase

Actions

Clear skies start off the week, rain to come Friday

Clear skies until Friday
OGB
Clear skies until Friday
Posted at 3:44 AM, Apr 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-01 06:44:45-04

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

We start off the week with some dry conditions and comfortable temperatures in the high 60s. This week could be a nice time to spend time outdoors, but rain is expected towards the end of the week so make note of that.

temps tmr

This morning there is some dense fog in place across the region, this is mainly impacting Santa Barbara's inland areas and its northwest, but for all drivers this morning take caution!

fog monday

We currently have no advisories on land or water so enjoy the beaches and inland valleys while you can before the rain is expected to hit every area this Friday.

7 day temps
7 day temps

Have a wonderful week!

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg