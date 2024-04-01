Clear skies start off the week, rain to come Friday

Good morning Central Coast and happy Monday!

We start off the week with some dry conditions and comfortable temperatures in the high 60s. This week could be a nice time to spend time outdoors, but rain is expected towards the end of the week so make note of that.

This morning there is some dense fog in place across the region, this is mainly impacting Santa Barbara's inland areas and its northwest, but for all drivers this morning take caution!

We currently have no advisories on land or water so enjoy the beaches and inland valleys while you can before the rain is expected to hit every area this Friday.

Have a wonderful week!