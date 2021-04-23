Watch
Clouds and sun battle into the early weekend with some Sunday showers

Consuelo S Macedo posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde
Clouds are persistent for the Central Coast
Posted at 11:06 AM, Apr 23, 2021
Thru Saturday the Central Coast is in an interesting gap before the Sunday shower system. There is some weak high-pressure trying to build in but it is mostly an onshore event so cooler temperatures and more low clouds and fog will likely linger. I think perhaps slightly better clearing for some areas, but nothing dramatic in terms of the look and feel of things.

A storm system is still on the way Sunday but over the last day or so the storm is looking weaker locally. I still think this is a decent shower and rain maker in NorCal with even a foot of snow possible in the NorCal mountains. It also looks like a better system in far SoCal than it does locally.

The timing issues have been sorted a bit, as this looks like a Sunday system not a Monday one, yesterday I went with a broad brush but was verbally saying that it was Sunday now I think there is enough consensus to call it for Sunday. It looks cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers from mid morning into the early evening. I think most rain should stay under .10" and that is where models are guiding us, this is not that far a departure from my earlier forecasts other than down slightly.

Monday thru Wednesday temperatures start to come up, but the late portion of next week could get hot. Right now I have temps pushing back to the 80s but models are showing even higher potential than that. I'd say if the forecast changed for that period it would be upwards.

