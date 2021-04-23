Clouds and sun battle into the early weekend with some Sunday showers

Thru Saturday the Central Coast is in an interesting gap before the Sunday shower system. There is some weak high-pressure trying to build in but it is mostly an onshore event so cooler temperatures and more low clouds and fog will likely linger. I think perhaps slightly better clearing for some areas, but nothing dramatic in terms of the look and feel of things.

A storm system is still on the way Sunday but over the last day or so the storm is looking weaker locally. I still think this is a decent shower and rain maker in NorCal with even a foot of snow possible in the NorCal mountains. It also looks like a better system in far SoCal than it does locally.

The timing issues have been sorted a bit, as this looks like a Sunday system not a Monday one, yesterday I went with a broad brush but was verbally saying that it was Sunday now I think there is enough consensus to call it for Sunday. It looks cloudy to mostly cloudy with scattered showers from mid morning into the early evening. I think most rain should stay under .10" and that is where models are guiding us, this is not that far a departure from my earlier forecasts other than down slightly.

Monday thru Wednesday temperatures start to come up, but the late portion of next week could get hot. Right now I have temps pushing back to the 80s but models are showing even higher potential than that. I'd say if the forecast changed for that period it would be upwards.