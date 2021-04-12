Clouds could get a lot more stubborn

A huge contrast to conditions last week. Last week the Central Coast saw strong winds, so any morning clouds generally mixed out quickly for sunshine and mild temperatures. Tuesday we'll see the clouds but lack the higher winds to mix them out, some coastal areas may see limited clearing. The slower clearing will keep temperatures down.

The culprit is an elongated area of low pressure along the coastline and it looks to linger Tuesday and Wednesday.

There should be some better clearing Thursday and Friday as winds pick up, but night and morning coastal clouds are still likely.

There is an interesting trough of low pressure dropping out of the Pacific NW this week as well, but I don't see it producing showers.

Models are quiet for this week but showing potential at the end of the run around the following weekend (not this next one) but that far out it is just something to watch. We need it as some concerning news about fire season has already started to percolate.