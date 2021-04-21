Clouds stay stubborn for another day or two

Wednesday was a cloudy day for many on the Central Coast and Thursday doesn't look to offer much change, as a result, temperatures will be cool for most coastal areas. Pockets of mist/drizzle are likely again tonight into Thursday morning.

I think we see similar conditions Thursday night into Friday as well. I think perhaps slightly better clearing over the weekend, but I don't see any big jumps in temperature.

Looks like Sunday-Monday still is likely to produce rainfall, the timing and intensity of the system are still in some question.

The EURO model likes up to .30" of rain while the American GFS model likes less than .10", I guess the good news at this point is that they agree "some" rain is coming. Regardless if it is the high side or the low side, this rain event will not significantly impact the current 5-10" shortage of seasonal rainfall for the Central Coast.

After the rain system departs I expect a windy day Monday and some warming for the rest of the next week.