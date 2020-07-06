Coastal winds pick up this week

This week high pressure builds over the Central Coast and strong coastal winds will result.

Higher winds have a few properties that are important: they clear out coastal skies when they pick up and they also can up-well cool water from ocean depths in a process called "up-welling".

The temperature contrasts this week look to favor some night and morning marine development but again the increased wind flow will help clear that out each afternoon.

The NW winds will mean that SW facing beaches will be warmer (like Cayucos and Avila and Shell Beach) and west and NW facing beaches will be cooler.

Away from the coast the interior looks to see lower 90s to start the week but increase to upper 90s and triple digits Friday thru the weekend. Coastal valleys will see 70s warming to the lower 80s Friday thru the weekend and again the beaches are site specific with 60s warming to the 70s at the coolest west and northwest facing beaches with the warmer beaches in upper 60s and low 70s warming into the mid 70s for the Friday-weekend temps.