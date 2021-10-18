Cold front causing temperatures to drop

A cold front moved through the area today causing temperatures to drop. Expect a cool evening tonight. Sunny and warmer conditions are expected Tuesday through Thursday, with the exception of a slight chance of rain in northwest San Luis Obispo County on Wednesday. A more powerful rain system is expected to arrive over the weekend.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s except up to around 50 in the hills. North winds expected to be 15 to 25 mph.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County it will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s at the beaches to the upper 60s inland. East winds are expected to be around 15 mph in the morning.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds expected to be 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny with highs in the lower to mid 60s.