Concerts in the Park return in Paso Robles

Paso Robles's summer Concerts in the Park has returned.

The 20th annual concert season kicked off at 6:00 p.m. at City Park on Thursday, July 1. The concert series will continue through Thursday, August 26.

"We're so happy to bring back Concerts in the Park this year," sais Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager.

"These family-friendly all ages weekly events offer something for everyone. We are able to schedule most of the bands that weren't able to perform in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions, and they're very excited to be part of the summer lineup. So, put on your dancing shoes or spread out the picnic blanket and celebrate summer with us at our 20th anniversary season!"

The 2021 summer Concerts in the Park lineup will feature:



Thursday, July 1: Monte Mills (country and rock n' roll)

Thursday, July 8: Brass Mash (hard pop brass band)

Thursday, July 15: Tommy C. & The Black Widow Grease Band (American rock n' roll)

Thursday, July 22: JD Project (rock and country)

Thursday, July 29: Molly Ringwald Project (80's tribute)

Thursday, August 5: Paso Wine Man Jazz Allstars (jazz and big band standards)

Thursday, August 12: Unfinished Business (60's rock n' roll)

Thursday, August 19: Los Gatos Locos (Latin rock, R&B)

Thursday, August 26: Joy Bonner Band (funky rock, R&B)

J. Lohr wine, Firestone beer as well as water and soda will be available for purchase during the concerts.

All net proceeds from beverage sales support the Paso Robles REC Foundation to enhance parks and recreation in the city of Paso Robles.