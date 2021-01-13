Menu

Contractor: High-speed rail delays 'beyond comprehension'

Associated Press
Trump administration pulls $1B for California rail project
Posted at 11:26 PM, Jan 12, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A letter from a major contractor blames the state for delays in building California's bullet train.

The letter obtained by the Los Angeles Times contradicts state claims that the rail line's construction pace is on target.

It alleges the high-speed rail project faces multiple problems — including continuing delays in obtaining land and a failure to finalize deals with utilities and freight railroads.

Construction giant Tutor Perini says in the letter that the delays will result in layoffs. The rail authority says it will evaluate the letter and provide a response — including an articulation of where it feels the contractor's claims are mistaken.

