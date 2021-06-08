Cool and breezy start to the week

Last week inland temperatures actually hit 100 degrees but this week temperatures there are starting 10 degrees below average. This shot of cool conditions will stick around a few days before temps start warming again.

Tonight the interior valleys will be mostly clear except for some low clouds and fog in the early morning hours. Lows in the mid 40's to lower 50's with west winds up to 25 mph.

Tuesday the interior valleys will be sunny with highs in the upper 60's and 70's. Throughout the week it will warm up with highs in the 80's and 90's by the weekend.

Along Central Coast, we will see lows in the mid 40's to mid 50's and northwest winds 15 to 25 mph in the evening. Tuesday night will be clear except for some low clouds and fog, with lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Throughout the week it will warm up with highs in the upper 60s at the beach to mid 70s and around 80 inland by Friday.

The large trough of low pressure responsible for all the cool conditions pulls off for the second half of the week and inland temperatures will get back into the 90s by the weekend which is a big turnaround considering average daytime highs are in the mid-80s inland.