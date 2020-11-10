Cool weather continues into the weekend

Offshore and locally gusty winds will create more clear skies and cool morning temperatures for the Central Coast.

The lows have come up enough so that advisories will not be necessary tonight, though the interior valleys will likely get some areas of freezing temperatures.

The winds will shift out of the northwest and temperatures will climb to the low to mid-60s along the beaches, coastal and inland valleys again Wednesday.

A cold front will produce northwesterly winds and party to mostly cloudy skies over the Central Coast Friday into Saturday morning but rain likely remains north of the area.

Stronger northwesterly winds with partly cloudy skies with areas of marine low clouds on Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

More morning offshore winds are expected Sunday night into next Tuesday for cold morning lows but afternoon highs in the 60s to around 70.

Major models are suggesting a potential stormy pattern from the middle of next week into the following weekend.