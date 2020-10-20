Cooler weather as the week goes on

Very quiet weather is expected through the week with overnight through morning low clouds across the coasts and valleys.

Temperatures will cool through the week and be several degrees below normal. Light rain or drizzle is possible later this week into the weekend with a much deeper marine layer, mainly coastal and valleys areas. Increasing onshore flow and a deepening marine layer will result in cooler temps and slowing morning clearing, and possibly no clearing by Friday in some areas.

Increasing afternoon sea breezes are expected across the interior as well. We will see some spotty drizzle, though better chances for that over the weekend. It's going to be a cool, gloomy weekend with minimal clearing at lower elevations. By Sunday afternoon, assuming the trough passes by then there should be better chance of clearing and slightly warmer temps but still well below normal.

There will be a much cooler Santa Ana wind event than we've seen which will be the driving force to get stronger winds to the coast. The dry air and longer nights in combo with the cold air from the trough could bring near freezing temps to inland SLO County.