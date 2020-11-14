Cottage Health opens urgent care center in San Luis Obispo

Cottage Health is opening its newest urgent care center in San Luis Obispo on Monday, November 17.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., 365 days a year.

This new urgent care facility is located at 3970 Broad St.

Their goal is to provide complete care for patients within 45 minutes.

Cottage Health says it recognizes access to care is an important priority in preventing a minor issue from becoming a more serious health concern.

There are now seven Cottage Urgent care facilities on the Central Coast. The most recent ones to open are in Goleta, Oxnard, Santa Maria, Camarillo and Ventura.

The Urgent Care Center will have a licensed nurse practitioner and a radiology technician in addition to clinical staff. X-ray and lab services are also offered.

Conditions treated include cold and flu symptoms, scrapes and minor cuts, and other minor ailments and injuries.

Anyone in need of more serious medical attention may be reffered to a local Emergency Department or physician.

Walk-ins are welcome and online appointments will be available.

Additional Cottage Urgent Care centers will be opening in coming months, including one in Buellton at Buellton Village.

