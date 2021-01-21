Cottage Health provides update on vaccination, hospitalizations on Central Coast

Cottage Health in Santa Barbara County says COVID-19 vaccinations will be administered as supplies are received. Meanwhile its hospitals are managing a surge in hospitalizations due to the spread of the virus.

According to Cottage Health, its hospitals report community transmissions at 15% for the 7-day testing positivity rate.

Cottage Health says its most urgent priority is to have an adequate amount of resources to keep up with the surge of hospitalizations.

This week, more than 200 COVID patients are hospitalized throughout Santa Barbara County where there are more than 2,600 active cases, according to county health officials.

Last week, COVID hospitalizations surged over 100 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for the first time.

In the past few weeks, Cottage Health says it has vaccinated over 70% of their staff. More than 5,800 total doses have been administered.

The health provider hopes to vaccinate more than 400,000 Santa Barbara County residents.

Right now it is vaccinating healthcare workers and people age 75 and over. It says its first limited stock of 1,000 doses were administered in a two-day clinic.

With more than 35,000 Santa Barbara County residents in that age group, Cottage Health says it will take time for the supply chain and resources to keep up.

Santa Barbara County residents age 75 and older can sign up for a future appointment once more doses become available.