Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf prompt beach hazard statement on the Central Coast

A beach hazard statement remains in effect until 11 pm tonight for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 4-7 feet are expected. This evening, especially during the times of high tide, minor tidal overflow is possible.

With this hazard statement there is an increased risk of ocean drowning. Rip currents can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Waves can wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore. Enhanced beach erosion is also expected.

Remain out of the water due to hazardous swimming conditions, or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Rock jetties can be deadly in such conditions, stay off the rocks.

A persistent trough over the region will keep temperatures below normal through early next week, especially inland. A deep marine layer over the area will continue to bring night through morning low clouds into the valleys with coastal areas slow to clear each day. A warming trend will begin Monday and continue through next week as high pressure builds from the east. High temperatures topping the century mark can be expected for some inland valley and desert areas the latter half of next week.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s to around 60. West winds expected to be around 15 mph this evening.

Tomorrow in San luis Obispo County expect low clouds and fog clearing to the beaches in the afternoon. Highs will range from the lower to mid 60s at the beaches to the mid to upper 70s inland. West winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy. Lows expected to be in the mid 50s to around 60.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be cloudy in the morning then partly cloudy. Highs expected to be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.