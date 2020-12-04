December dry continues past mid-month

Light winds last night and early this morning allowed some coastal fog to develop and even some valleys saw some early clouds, these lighter winds look to give way to northeasterly winds on Friday through Saturday morning for more clear skies, cool lows but warmer than average afternoon highs.

We'll see a brief return of onshore winds later Saturday into Sunday with some scattered cloud cover but offshore winds resume early next week, and actually locally gusty offshore winds which will again ensure dry conditions and warmer than average highs for most.

We do have some high surf of 10-14ft into late Friday and looks like more big waves return Monday at 6-10ft with 12-15ft possible by Monday night before diminishing heights on Wednesday. Late next week looks a little flatter.

Long-range forecast is essentially unchanged, looks dry past the 15th. Models are showing a system on the 18th which looks rather large, but again this is at the tail end of mid-range runs and we have to use some caution since details on this end of the run can change quickly however I'll say this outlook around the 18th has shown up the last few days.