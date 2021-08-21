Deputies seek assistance identifying motorcyclist who endangered kids, sheriff's office says

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a motorcyclist who they say endangered students on the San Marcos High School Campus.

On Thursday at approximately 12:20 p.m., Deputies say that a motorcyclist drove onto campus and through a crowd of students during lunch break.

Security footage recorded part of the incident and some staff members were able to get pictures on their cell phones.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office

The motorcycle is described as a blue and white 2019 Yamaha YZ250F with "54" front and rear number plates. The rider was wearing a dark-colored motocross-style helmet and a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Mammoth California logo across the front, gray sweatpants and black vans.

Anyone with information about the identity of the motorcyclist is encouraged to contact the San Marcos High School Resource Deputy Sean Hampton at (805) 681-4100. If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information by calling our tip line at (805) 681-4171 or online at SBSheriff.org.