Despite a mild start to this week, next week will start with extreme heat inland

Let's talk about the short term weather first, it really is a nice and mild start to the week.

We've got a well-developed marine layer at the coast which was in the coastal valley this morning before backing out to the beach line. I expect the same tonight into Tuesday morning. I also expect we'll see gradually less on Wednesday before a dramatic reduction Thursday into early next week.

Inland temperatures will also be on the seasonal side into mid-week before high pressure builds and the temperatures get off to the races.

The key factor in all of this will be the upper air alignment. Currently there is a trough to our east over Nevada, this encourages weaker high pressure over the land mass and more favorable to onshore winds.

Onshore winds are marine influenced and keeps temperatures down.

Only slight pumping of a ridge thru Wednesday but between Wednesday and Friday the ridge is definite and it hugely amplifies into Monday.

While inland temps will push toward 110 into Labor Day, coastal valleys and beaches will be partially moderated by breezy afternoon NW winds. That said, beaches should still hit the 70s and 80s while coastal valleys jump into the 90s.

Inland heat looks to still be 10 degrees above average next Tuesday but drop back into the 90s Wednesday of next week.

Fortunately, looks like tropical left-overs stay clear of the Central Coast this week.