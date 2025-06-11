Dr. Jack Garvin, longtime Santa Maria School Board Member, passes away

Dr. Jack Garvin, former Santa Maria Joint Union High School District Board Member for two decades, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday. He was 90 years old.

“I can state without hesitation that Dr. Jack Garvin was one of the most remarkable, and inspiring, people I have encountered in my life. His care for others, deep charity, and his sharp mind and wit made him, a friend that I will deeply miss,’’ said Kenny Klein, SMJUHSD Public Information Officer, adding, “We were lucky to have him.’’

For almost 67 years, Garvin mentored, tutored, and advised numerous students, teachers, staff, board members and superintendents.

“Dr. Garvin served our school community wisely and with a hugely caring heart. He was a steadfast leader who championed the needs of all students. He leaves an indelible mark on the educational community in the Santa Maria Valley,’’ said SMJUHSD Superintendent Antonio Garcia.

Garvin quickly moved through the educational ranks. In 1979, he began his 19 years of service as superintendent of the Orcutt Union School District.

While serving on the SMJUHSD Board, Garvin was a well-known figure in the educational community. He held regular monthly informal breakfast meetings in Buellton, bringing together local and county educational leaders.

Garvin's community activities ranged from being a former Kiwanis President to co-founder of Santa Maria Soccer. He also served as Chairman of the Citizens Committee that generated the Orcutt Community Plan and Vice-President of the Righetti Boosters Club.

In addition, Garvin was elected Director of the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce and was recognized in 2012 for his educational work by receiving the inaugural Retired Administrator of the Year Award.