The Templeton REC Foundation is holding the"Keeping the Dream" drive-thru BBQ fundraiser for the city's recreation department.

They will be selling a tri-tip meal for four that includes tri-tip, beans, salad and bread.

The fundraiser is Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Templeton Community Center parking lot.

Tickets cost $45 and you can buy them here.