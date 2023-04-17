Dutch Bros teams up with 17 Strong for Give Back Day

Dutch Bros locations are giving back to great cause with their Give Back Day, benefitting 17 Strong.

For every drink bought on Monday, April 17th, $1 will go toward helping send young adults overcoming illnesses on a Victory Trip of their choice.

17 Strong is an organization was started by Ryan Teixeira, who was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma - a rare cancer of the bones and soft cartilage. He died in 2017, but his parents continue the mission of this organization.

Since its launch 17 Strong has sent more than 100 young adults (18-40) on dream trips - called Victory Trips - around the world.

Participating local Dutch Bros locations include in Arroyo Grande, Nipomo, Santa Maria and Lompoc.

“Dutch Bros is a great fundraising partner, and we greatly appreciate their generosity by selecting 17 Strong,” said 17 Strong co-founder Holly Teixeira. “This event helps further our mission of celebrating young adults who have overcome the odds with life-threatening conditions.”

“Many of our recipients have said their trips helped them recapture the joy of being young,” Teixeira said. “When you face a life-threatening illness, you sacrifice many of the youthful experiences most of us take for granted. Our Victory Trips help them create new memories and heal that sense of lost time.”