Dying cold front unlikely to produce much rain

The forecast is looking more dry than wet into mid-month. Today's dying cold front continues to weaken as the best dynamics are all far north of here.

That said, can`t completely rule out a little sprinkle or light shower north of Morro Bay or in the eastern SLO county hills.

Onshore winds and marine layer are more likely and we should see more low clouds overnight, except for Santa Barbara county where northerly winds should keep things relatively clear.

Northerly flow will be increasing through the day then peak Wednesday night into early Thursday before winds go offshore in the night and morning hours each day into and thru the weekend resulting in some warming.

We'll have to watch for a possible low Monday which could produce some light showers, but at this point, it is not a high confidence event. In fact, probably leaving it out of the forecast at the moment until indications are more clear.

Extended outlooks from models and the climate prediction center are also down on the prospects for rain (significant rain) in the forecast thru mid-month.