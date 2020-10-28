Entering another warm and dry outlook

The forecast is warming up and drying out again into the end of October and beginning of November. In fact, we should probably get used to it, the Climate Prediction Center outlooks show below-average rainfall and higher than average temperatures into mid-month if not longer.

The CPC and U.S. drought monitor also identify our area as a possible area of drought development into January.

Clearly, fire conditions will be a concern until we get a few significant rain events and weather returns to more seasonal conditions.

In the short-term outlook the night and morning offshore winds will continue to be locally gusty thru the weekend, but winds turn back onshore in the afternoons thru the period.

High temps look to be in the 60s at the beaches with 70s and 80s in the coastal valleys and 80s inland into the weekend. Some 90-degree potential is also there late in the weekend and early next week for a few places.

Some cooling on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week is anticipated but temperatures for many will still be above average for this time of year, the long-range models continue to show no precipitation.