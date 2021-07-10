Excessive heat warning remains in effect for parts of the Central Coast

An excessive heat warning remains in effect until 9pm Monday for Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County Mountains.

Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected. Overnight temperatures will be in the 70s to lower 80s.

Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Strong high pressure will continue to bring excessively hot temperatures to the interior valleys, lower mountains, and foothills through Monday. A cooling trend is expected Tuesday through late week bringing temperatures down to near normal. Overnight and morning low clouds will be confined to the coastal plains through Monday.

Tonight in San Luis Obispo County it will be mostly clear except for patchy low clouds and fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in San Luis Obispo County expect to see areas of low clouds and fog in the morning then sunny skies. Expect highs from the mid 60s to lower 70s at the beaches to the mid 80s to mid 90s inland with west winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight in Santa Barbara County it will be mostly clear in the evening then partly cloudy. Expect lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the evening.

Tomorrow in Santa Barbara County it will be sunny except for patchy low clouds and fog along the beaches in the morning. Expect highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds around 15 mph in the afternoon.