Excessive Heat Warnings in place, cooler temperatures expected for the weekend

Happy Monday Central Coast!

Many of us have probably been experiencing the hot temperatures over the weekend. If you are or plan to be in inland areas in the mountains this week however, prepare for more excessive heat as there is a warning until 10pm Thursday, and a heat advisory that will expire at the same time for the orange region below.

ogb

With this comes high risks for dangerous heat illness for anyone, especially for the very young, the very old, those without air conditioning, and those active outdoors. Try to keep cool until that warning wares off.

If you want to cool down, coastal towns and beaches will be a great spot to do so this week!

Temperatures for those areas will range from low 70s to low 80s, with some dense patchy fog expected in the morning, but the skies will clear around 11am each day this week.

ogb

Looking into the extended forecast, it looks like the system of high pressure that kept us so warm will fade late this week and temperatures will cool significantly. Paso Robles, for example, will no longer be experiencing triple digits.

ogb