Excessive heat watches upgraded to warnings ahead of coming heat wave

The Central Coast joins much of the region bracing for hot weather Friday through Monday (at least). While inland temperatures look hottest some coastal valleys also have the potential to reach 100 during the peak of the heat wave.

Inland temperatures Thursday-Monday look to top 100, and Friday-Monday 100-115 potential exists. 115 is the all-time record high in Paso Robles tied three years ago, it has only happened twice. Regardless of hitting the all-time record or not the daily records look reachable during the period. Coastal valley record temps also look breakable.

The reason for this blast of hot weather is a ridge of high pressure is building over The West. Already in a ridge position, temperatures have started a small creep upward but more notable Friday through Monday when the ridge amplifies. The strength of the ridge is potentially historic, it is at least a 1 in 10 year event and potentially much more rare than that.

The ridge will drive offshore flow, 10-20 mph offshore winds with some higher gusts Friday-Monday mornings. Looks like the winds should switch back to NW each afternoon and become gusty up to 20-30mph at the coastline, but this breeze may not extend far inland or last long enough to provide much relief. Water temperatures are also relatively warm for our area after a summer of heating so the cooling could be muted from the onshore switch.

Looks like Sunday and Monday will both be quite hot with some moderation Tuesday and more on Wednesday.